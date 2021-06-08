Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Berlin WTA Grassroot Tournament: Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics Doubtful

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next week's Berlin WTA grasscourt competition after her controversial exit from the French Open, organisers said on Monday.

"After talking with her management we got information that Naomi Osaka will not be able to compete in Berlin. She will take a break,” said a representative for the Berlin event, which begins on June 14.

Osaka hasn't specified when she'll play next, placing doubt on her ability to compete at Wimbledon, which begins on June 28, and the Tokyo Olympics.

Since withdrawing from Roland Garros due to a dispute over her refusal to attend press conferences, the 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner has been in the spotlight.

.As a result of Osaka's failure to honour necessary media commitments, French tennis officials fined her $15,000 and threatened to ban her from the tournament, compelling the Japanese star to withdraw.

Osaka thanked her supporters on Instagram and revealed her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety, which she said being in front of the camera intensified.