Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Srikanth Kidambi Share Their Struggles and Achievements

HYDERABAD/PUNE: Bridgestone India urges Indians to be a part of the spirit of the Olympic Games and chase their dreams even in these unprecedented times. As a worldwide Olympic Partner Bridgestone’s “Chase Your Dream” campaign highlights the pursuit of dreams through perseverance that Bridgestone shares with the Olympic Movement and honours the commitment necessary to stay the course to realize one’s goals. Through the “Chase Your Dream” message, Bridgestone aims to inspire people of all abilities and backgrounds to overcome adversity and persevere in pursuit of their goals.

Long-standing members of Team Bridgestone, Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu, Padma Shree Srikanth Kidambi (Badminton) and Padma Shree Sakshi Malik (Freestyle Wrestling) talk about the struggles and tribulations they faced on the road to their success in a highly inspiring and motivational campaign that Bridgestone India launched today. The campaign is a tribute to these sportspersons who have brought laurels to India and is dedicated to all Indians who Chase Their Dreams against all odds and more so in current times.

Bridgestone India has also launched a microsite (https://chaseyourdream. bridgestone.co.in/) where viewers can see for themselves the challenges these sports icons overcame to reach where they are. Indians also get a chance to tell and share the story of their struggle as they successfully chased their dreams.

“Team Bridgestone is an epic example of sheer determination to Chase your Dreams and succeed despite all challenges. We believe that sports have that incredible power to enthuse and inspire Indians. These sports icons are an inspiration to millions of Indians who struggle to achieve their goals more so even during these very taxing times. We are proud of Bridgestone’s association with them and wish them greater milestones in personal and professional glory. Our brand ambassadors help Indians from all walks of life to bring laurels to the nation. We are honoured to have them with us as our brand ambassadors” said Mr Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

“My journey with Bridgestone since 2017 has been an eventful and memorable one and during this time I have achieved success in the International arena. It has been a tough uphill task, but the results are what matter and I am beholden to the love and respect that I have received across India.” said Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu.

“This virtual campaign on our Chase Your Dream microsite gives a billion-plus Indians inspiration to Chase their dreams as well as be a part of the excitement that sports and Olympic Games offer. We have through this harnessed the power of being online to connect with the millions of Indian fans as they cheer the Indian team” said Mr. Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone India.

The Upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hold a special significance for Bridgestone, as they are set to take place in Japan, the home of their global headquarters and the country where the company was founded 90 years ago.

Bridgestone proudly became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2014 and a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2018. The company has global rights to the Olympic and Paralympic Movement through to 2024, a period that includes the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

