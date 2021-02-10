Mancherial Boy Clinches Hold In Under-19 High Jump At Junior National Athletic Championship Guwahati

Hyderabad: Congratulations to the young teenager, Kothuri Pranay, who is aged16, and hails from Nakkalapally in Mancherial district. He has won the gold medal in the game under-16 high jump event at the ongoing Junior National athletic championship conducted at Guwahati. Pranay followed up with his bronze medal on Monday, with a gold medal when he scaled 1.89 meters to corner the glory.

Nowadays we are seeing every sports champion’s story as being a biopic. And a movie is made in their name. Our famous actors are acting out their roles; they are spending time knowing their lives and personalities and a film is getting ready.

Pranay, the son of an agricultural laborer Lingaiah said, “I am so happy as I won two medals at this meet. The year 2020 was one of the toughest for me and my family because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to struggle for food as my father could not go to work. It was a hard time,”

Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (TSWRS) helped him in this achievement. He had many problems in day to day life but still, his training did not stop, thanks to the TSWRS initiative. Pranay said from Guwahati “I got a monthly stipend for diet. The government allowed him to continue with his training program. The school also sent monthly scholarships for his diet while Ramesh conducted online training sessions and he followed the instructions accordingly.”

Dronacharya Awardee N Ramesh said that is a great achievement of Gopichand and Mytrah Foundation Sports (GMFS) and TSWRS because of their initiatives. “These initiatives helped athletes like Nandini, Pranay, Deepthi to continue with the training and TSWRS would send money for their diet while GMFS provided daily physios and training at Sports Authority of Telangana State’s Athletic Stadium at Gachibowli. Today these athletes have made us proud at the National meet,’’ he said.

Ramesh said Pranay has always shown confidence in greater achievements. He said “Last year, he won the gold medal in the under-14 high jump event. He was fortunate to be shifted to Shaikpet Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (TSWRS) when he was found with talent while performing as a local.”

Pranay was successful with the support of RS Praveen Kumar IPS, secretary of TSWRS, and Ramesh. Even when the high jump pit at Gachibowli got worn out and was not in condition for training they have helped him get to his goal. Immediately Praveen ordered a high jump pit worth Rs 1.25 lakh for Pranay to continue with his training.

Definitely dedication and hard work has paid Pranay and all behind him. Kothuri Pranay has a long way to go in athletics.