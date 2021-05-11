Lookout Notice Issued Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar: Delhi Police

On Monday, the Delhi Police released a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medalist who has been identified in the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national champion in North West Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

During a brawl in the Stadium's parking lot, Sagar Dhankad was beaten to death. Sushil Kumar has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. As per the buzz after the incident, Sushil Kumar traveled to Haridwar and then Rishikesh. In Haridwar, he stayed at an ashram. He later returned to Delhi and is now based in Haryana, changing locations on a regular basis.

The victims alleged that Sushil Kumar was present at the scene when the incident occurred. As per the victims' statements, Sushil and his associates kidnapped Sagar from his Model Town home to teach him a lesson for badmouthing him in front of other wrestlers.

According to police, the fight took place in the parking lot between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others. Following that, police at Model Town police station filed a case under specific parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.