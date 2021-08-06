Lionel Messi to Leave FC Barcelona

Argentina striker Lionel Messi is going to leave FC Barcelona, said the La Liga club on Thursday. Barcelona announced that captain Messi will no longer be a part of the club with a bombshell statement. It is further reported that the player is in ‘shock’ after learning the news.

Barca, in a statement, said, “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)."

However, Messi will not agree with this statement until there is more clarity. It is expected that Messi gets clarification in the press conference to be held on Friday by president Joan Laporta.

Lionel Messi has returned from vacation to Barcelona and was reported to sign a new five-year deal. As per the sources, Messi is certain to continue with the club as only minor details had to be worked between the two parties.

But everything has changed, and literally everyone, Messi included, was blindsided by the news in the sports world. Lionel Messi really isn’t a Barca player anymore.

Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up at 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.