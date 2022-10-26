Indian Shuttlers in BWF World Rankings For Women's Singles List

The Badminton World Federation (BWF), has released the rankings for 2022. Indian Ace shuttler and two-time Olympic winner P.V. Sindhu has entered into the top 5 lists.

Sindhu secured fifth place by displacing arch-rival Carolina Marin. Sindhu currently has 87,218 points from 26 tournaments as per the ranking.

Sindhu won the gold medal at CWG-2022 but went on a hiatus due to her knee injury. She is making a comeback in December 2022. And she will be playing in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Guangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, London 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal dropped down and is currently ranked 33rd in the world badminton rankings.

In the men's singles standings, Lakshya Sen retained his career-best eighth position earlier this month and continued as the best-ranked Indian men's singles player. Compatriot and former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth also had his 11th spot.