Hyderabad’s shooter Esha Singh and Udhayveer Sidhu won three gold medals between them in the junior events of the 25-metre pistol in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Esha Singh performed well at the sports pistol gold, after having qualified in fourth place with 581. She beat Feng Sixuan of China, who had topped qualification with 590, with a 29-25 margin.

After finishing her qualification round in fourth place with a score of 581, Esha came second in her ranking match to make it to the final medal round. In the eight series of five rapid fire shots in each final, Esha shot a five and then four rounds of four hits each, to emerge the most consistent and seal the gold medal.

She eventually got 29 hits in the medal match to overcome China's Feng Sixuan who finished with 25. Miriam Jako of Hungary won bronze. After two silvers at the Lima Junior World Championships last year, this was her first junior world crown.

Udhayveer clinched India's double gold along with two bronze medals putting Indian in the second position in the ISSF World Championship here on Saturday.

Udhayveer won both the junior men's 25m and standard pistol titles while Esha Singh clinched the junior women's 25m pistol crown as India ended the day with four gold and three bronze medals to lie behind China who has eight gold and a total of 16 medals.

Udhayveer shot a combined score of 580 after the precision and rapid-fire rounds in the junior men's sports pistol, to emerge on top of the 23-strong field. India's Sameer also shot 567 but had to settle for bronze on countback.

India's second bronze of the day came from Tejaswini in the junior women's 25m standard pistol after she shot 557 to finish behind Chinese athletes. Manvi Jain was fifth with 556 and Payal Khatri was eighth with 547. (With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Meet Women's Asia Cup 2022 Winner