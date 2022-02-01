Hyderabad FC Put Five Past NorthEast, Again

Goa: Hyderabad FC were once again in fine form in the Indian Super League and put on a relentless performance to score five past NorthEast United to register a memorable 5-0 win at Fatorda. Bartholomew Ogbeche (3’, 60’), Akash Mishra (45’), Nikhil Poojary (84’) and Edu Garcia (88’) were all on the scoresheet as Laxmikant Kattimani held on to his third clean sheet of the 2021-22 campaign.

The win takes Manolo Marquez’s side to 26 points from 14 games, and gives them a four-point lead over Jamshedpur FC in the ISL table.

Bartholomew Ogbeche took just three minutes to give HFC the lead as he blasted it into the net from close range with an acrobatic effort. Ogbeche was waiting after Joel Chianese’s cross was headed onto the post by Joao Victor and the No 20 made no mistake from three yards out.

Hyderabad doubled the lead when Akash Mishra headed in from Joel Chianese’s corner, scoring his second goal in as many games. Manolo’s men went into the break relatively untroubled at the back and with a two-goal lead and were intent on adding to it after the break.

Ogbeche scored again, at the hour mark, managing to just get the ball across the line. It was Chianese again, with a cushioned header as Hyderabad were right on top with half-an-hour to play.

VP Suhair did find the back of the net with a smart finish at the other end but the goal was disallowed for offside even as Hyderabad were in no mood to slow it down.

Nikhil Poojary, who was unplayable on the wing all night, found the far corner with a superb low-strike from 20-yards-out to mark his 50th appearance in the ISL with his first goal in Hyderabad colours. Edu Garcia added a fifth, sliding it through Subashish’s legs after Javi Siverio was calm and composed to play him through right at the end.

The likes of Chianese, Yasir and Aniket also had chances as Hyderabad had a comfortable night in the end, keeping the hosts to just two shots on target all game.

Ogbeche was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ but the likes of Juanan, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nim Dojee Tamang and Joao Victor were also crucial in helping the side to a deserved clean sheet.

Hyderabad have now won their last three league games, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three. They end a tricky month of January with three wins, two draws and just a loss.

HFC are back in action when they welcome ATK Mohun Bagan to Bambolim on Tuesday, February 8.