Hyderabad FC Kick Off Crucial Month With ATKMB Clash

Goa: After a week-long break, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they welcome ATK Mohun Bagan to Bambolim in a vital Indian Super League clash this Tuesday, in what is their first of four games in a crucial month of February.

Currently atop the league table, Hyderabad FC lead the pack with 26 points from 14 games. They are fresh from three consecutive wins but take on a confident ATK Mohun Bagan side that are unbeaten in eight league games. Three points from this game can help HFC extend their lead at the top of the table while a positive result in this game could see Juan Ferrando’s side move back into the top-4.

The Kolkata-based side have a strong and in-form attack with Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and David Williams among the goals this season. Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh and Tiri have also been consistent and are one of the strongest teams in the competition.

HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that the quality of the two sides is sure to produce an entertaining contest on Tuesday. “We know we are playing against a strong team with a lot of good players and a really good coach. Everyone knows the qualities of the squad that they have and they are one of the favorites to win the ISL and top-4 qualification for sure,” said Manolo.

“It has usually been tough when we face them, even last season. I am sure it will be a good game again and let’s see who gets the three points,” he added.

Hyderabad FC have the league’s leading goal scorer in Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has now scored five goals in the last three games. But HFC also have the likes of Joel Chianese, Javi Siverio, Nikhil Poojary, Aniket Jadhav and Edu Garcia in fine form in front of goal and will look to build on the momentum in this game as well. At the other end, the HFC backline has been solid as ever but will be put under pressure by the pace and strength of this ATKMB attack.

While both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are in the race for a spot in the top-4, Manolo Marquez believes that it will all be decided very late in the season. “We may be at the top of the league table right now but we are fighting for the same aim as at least seven other teams in the competition. We have six more games and we will fight till the end in every game,” said Manolo.

The two sides produced an ISL classic in the reverse fixture that ended in a 2-2 draw. David Williams scored the quickest ISL goal while Javi Siverio came up with a late equalizer in what was an entertaining night at Fatorda back in January.

There is very little to separate the two sides this time as well and they are set to produce yet another cracking league clash. The game kicks off at 7:30 pm on Tuesday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.