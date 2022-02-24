Hyderabad FC Become First Team to Qualify For 2021-22 ISL Play-offs

Goa: Hyderabad FC registered their 10th win of the current Indian Super League season as they beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in a tricky night at Bambolim on Wednesday. Bartholomew Ogbeche (28’) and Javi Siverio (87’) were on the scoresheet for Manolo Marquez’s men as Vincy Barretto (90 +5’) pulled one back for the visitors late in the game, but in vain.

Nim Dorjee Tamang and Mohammad Yasir were given the nod in the Starting XI by Manolo, who made a couple of changes to his side from the last game and right from the first whistle, HFC were on top.

Akash Mishra, Joel Chianese, Ogbeche, Rohit Danu and Yasir were a constant threat in attack all game. And it was Ogbeche who opened the scoring just before the half hour mark after Rohit Danu’s header fell to him inside the box.

Ogbeche showed strength to hold off the KBFC defense and blasted it past Prabhsukhan Gill to score his 17th goal of the campaign and give HFC a much deserved lead.

The Blasters did have a couple of chances, the best of which fell to Chencho, but Laxmikant Kattimani, Juanan and Nim Dorjee stood tall to take the team into the break with a lead.

HFC were under some pressure and could have easily conceded after the break as KBFC pushed hard for the equalizer in the second half. But Ogbeche and Danu forced Gill into a double save at the hour mark keeping the visitors on their toes.

Manolo brought on the likes of Sahil Tavora, Khassa Camara and Aniket Jadhav but it was the substitute pair of Nikhil Poojary and Javi Siverio that got together to give us our second of the night.

Vincy did score a stunner late in the game to deny Kattimani a well-deserved clean sheet but it was a professional performance from HFC, who ran out 2-1 winners, to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Juanan was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ but it was a complete team effort that helped Hyderabad to their 10th win of the ISL season.

With this win, Hyderabad FC became the first team to qualify for the play-offs of the 2021-22 ISL campaign, after narrowly missing out on it in the last game of the previous season.

With the league shield still on offer, HFC are back in action when they welcome Jamshedpur FC to Bambolim on Tuesday, March 1