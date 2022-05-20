Hyderabad FC Announce Open Trials for City Footballers

Hyderabad: Indian Super League Champions Hyderabad FC are set to conduct ‘Open Trials’ for the local players from Hyderabad for their Youth Teams participating in the AIFF Youth League for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The trials will be held at The Gaudium School in Kollur, Hyderabad from June 4 to June 7. Continuing to place more importance on developing local talent, the current trials will ONLY be open for Hyderabad residents in three different age groups – the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18.

Trial Dates for the respective age-category teams along with their year of birth cut-offs are as below:

Under-13: Born in 2010, 2011– Saturday, June 4th

Under-15: Born in 2008, 2009 – Sunday, June 5th

Under-18: Born in 2005, 2006, 2007 – Monday, June 6th

A final round will be conducted for ONLY the shortlisted players on Tuesday, June 7th.

All the players attending the trials need to report at the Gaudium School Ground in Kollur at 7:00 am on all days.

All players are also requested to come with their football kit and carry their own water bottles as well as snacks.

All players attending any age-group ‘Hyderabad FC Open Trials’ should carry along:

1. Two passport size photos

2. A copy of their Birth Certificate

3. The original Aadhar Card or the Passport

Venue: The Gaudium School, ORR Exit, Kollur, Hyderabad

Reporting Time: 7:00 am on all days.

