Happy Birthday Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand: Did He Binge Watch The Queen's Gambit On Netflix?

Today is the birthday of Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. The Chess Champion has joined hands with WestBridge Capital to start new chess academy. The academy is named as WestBridge-Anand Chess Academy. The country's most promising players will be trained by Anand. These candidates will be granted, fellowships

In the current Covid-19 situation, mentorship activities will be conducted online.” Chess had made a lot of progress in the last 20 years. If the players trained under right guidance they will become World Champions” said, Anand

Viswanathan Anand praised “The Queen’s Gambit” hit TV show which is streaming on Netflix. During the lockdown, millions of people played online games especially chess bought unexpected gains. It has also been helped by “The Queen’s Gambit” show which is based on the chess genius America’s Bobby Fischer.

While many sporting events were held amid COVID, chess survived. After the release of “The Queen’s Gambit” show, 2.5 new million users were added to online platform Chess.com. Anand said, other sports have TV audience but chess audiences are from online. Technology has brought deep changes in chess. With the use of the Internet, it is available for the mass audience also.

Anand said, ”Almost anyone, even someone who doesn’t know the rules of chess can follow online”. During the lockdown even if the person is isolated, most of the people are playing chess.