Free Coaching At Bhaichung Bhutia Football School, Courtesy Eros

Eros now has always been providing the users with great original and meaningful content to watch out for. From Metro Park to Bawri Chori to Pension and now Eros is coming up with one more nail-biting series, 7 Kadam starring Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh and is helmed by Mohit Jha. 7 Kadam is an exciting, sentimental and full of emotional drama one can relate to.

While the trailer of the series looks promising and shows us the trail of emotions between a father and son who both have similar dreams but different ideologies. Eros Now has decided to go one notch higher and bring a treat to all football lovers by giving them one-year of free coaching at Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. A competition on Twitter called 7Kadam moves will be held from 17th March to 26th March and winners will be announced on 31st of March. Bhaichung Bhutia will announce one winner from Mumbai and one from Delhi and provide them with training for the whole year.

While expressing his joy, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “I am happy to be a part of this great initiative by Eros Now and I can’t wait to train the future football stars. I personally believe that 7kadam will resonate with each sports personality as its a treat to watch for and relate with each emotion a coach and a player goes through.”

7 Kadam will be released on the 24th of March 2021. It will be very exciting to watch if the teachings of the father will guide the son to make the right decision or not.