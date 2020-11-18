FIFA Cancels U-17 Women's World Cup In India.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) under-17 Women’s world cup was supposed to held in 2021 which was to be hosted by India, was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, India will host the 2022 edition of the game.

The decision was taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and they decided to appoint India as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. “FIFA cancelled both the women’s U-17 World Cup and U-20 World Cup and the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be transferred to the countries that were initially planned,” AIFF said in a statement. Praful Patel, AIFF president chairman of the local organizing committee, said the World Cup taking place in India comes as a 'delightful silver lining'.

The World Cup was to be played from November 2 to November 21 in India, before it was postponed to 2021 and was to be held from February 17 to March. Spain are the defending champions who won the title in 2018.