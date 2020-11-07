Facebook Removes ISSF Page, Social Media Users Invited For Unblock Campaign

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) is currently facing issues with the leading social media site Facebook. Facebook removed the ISSF official Page without any prior information. Due to this ISSF called a campaign’# unblock_ssf_facebook’.ISSF took Twitter and Instagram to support them and several shooters have also added their comments under the tag support of it.

“An unpleasant situation occurred to ISSF page on Thursday the Facebook removed the page without giving any reason or warning,” said top shooting body. This page was created on 14 January 2010. ISSF is seeking support from the Instagram and Twitter platforms. Use the hashtag ‘#BLOCK_ISSF_FACEBOOK’ to support them. The removal of the page is not known but according to Facebook rules, rifles and handguns shouldn’t advertise on the website.

