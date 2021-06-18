Euro 2020: UEFA Fumes At Cristiano Ronaldo For Snubbing Sponsor Items After Coca Cola Noise

UEFA, the European football's governing body, is mighty upset. What with a star player like Cristiano Ronaldo openly putting aside coca cola bottles during a recent press conference, his gesture has surely not gone down well with the UEFA or the sponsors.

Responding to Cristiano Ronaldo's act of removing coke bottles during the Euro 2020 press meet ahead of the Group F opener against Hungary in Budapest, UEFA has made it clear to the Euro teams that players have contractual obligations towards the sponsors. While Portugal won 3-0 against Hungary, Ronaldo's removal of coca-cola bottles from the table has drawn the ire of sponsors and UEFA.

In a similar act, France Midfielder Paul Pogba followed suit by removing Heineken beer after France won over Germany in the Euro 2020 clash.

The Euro 2020 organisers stated in no unclear terms that, “UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women."

However, the UEFA has not talked about taking any disciplinary action against Ronaldo for his act.