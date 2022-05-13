EA Sports Breaks Ties With FIFA

At some point in life, every millennial across the world has tried their hands on EA SPORTS FIFA either on the PCs or the gaming consoles.

Electronic Arts Sports Network was founded in 1991, 31 years ago. Even since then it cemented its place as the leading player in the digital interactive entertainment industry.

The popular gaming brand announced recently that it will no longer produce FIFA branded football games, the reason being the licensing costs.

However, EA will continue the production of the football game under the name of EA sports FC from 2023.

David Jackson, vice president of EA Sports said, “The world of football and the world of entertainment is changing, and they clash within our product.

“In the future, our players will demand of us the ability to be more expansive in that offering. At the moment, we engage in play as a primary form of interactive experience. Soon, watching and creating content are going to be equally as important for fans.

“Under the licensing conventions that we had agreed with FIFA 10 years ago, there were some restrictions that weren’t going to allow us to be able to build those experiences for players.”

This year's edition, FIFA 23 will be the final production from EA, and EA Sports FC will release in the second half of 2023.