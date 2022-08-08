Commonwealth Games 2022: Right after PV Sindhu clinched her first gold, India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong 19-21 21-9 21-16 in badminton's men's singles final to win the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Monday. India has won 58 medals - 20 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze medals - as of the final day of action in Birmingham on Monday.

The world number 10 lost Game 1 narrowly, but then followed it up with a dominating 21-9 in Game 2. In Game 3 after taking an early lead, Lakshya was dragged right until the end by Yong and finally sealed the game at 21-16, clinching his maiden CWG gold medal. This is also the third time, the duo have faced each other, with Lakshya making it three out of three.