Corporate Honchos Attend Ace Golfer Shiv Kapur, Marriott Bonvoy Exclusive Golf Clinic

Bringing to life the partnership between Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, and ace golfer Shiv Kapur, was The Marriott Bonvoy India Golf Tournament, followed by an exclusive Golf clinic that was held at the recently launched JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.

From Marriott International, in attendance was Mr. Gaurav Singh, Market Vice President, Southeast India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, who is an avid golfer himself. The tournament was held at the sprawling Prestige Golfshire Club, one of India’s most popular and stunningly beautiful 18-hole golf courses.

The Marriott Bonvoy India Golf Tournament was attended by leading CEO’s and CXO’s from top corporates across the country. This was followed by an exclusive golf clinic that gave Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to use their Marriott Bonvoy points and interact with the ace golfer in addition to learning nuances of the sport from him.

In addition to the golf clinics, members can make the most of the virtual and in-person experiences lined up with Shiv like an interactive meet and greet. Members also stand the chance to bid for tickets to golf tournaments across the globe.

Marriott Bonvoy gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences like VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe. The travel program allows members to spend the points they have accumulated from travel and everyday activities.