Adidas X Mo Salah Launch Ultraboost DNA 2.0

New Delhi: adidas’ most iconic and successful running franchise ULTRABOOST has now come up with its new product franchise the UB 2.0 DNA. The new collection is inspired by the success of Mo Salah with a blend of high-end fashion design featuring Egyptian hieroglyphics on the midsole and laces, Mo Salah signature on the shoe, made to inspire a huge fanbase who want to own and wear the iconic franchise.

The product delivers the core thought of being etched in Sport & Culture, encapsulating the rich heritage of the Iconic UB franchise and a personal touch from Mo Salah.

Available: www.adidas.co.in

Price: 19,999 INR