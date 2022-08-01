Accident At CWG 2022: England Cyclist Matt Walls Injured

England cyclist Matt Walls was involved in a major accident during the men's 15km scratch race qualifiers game in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old crashed against the track's surrounding wall before catapulting over it and landing in the throng at London's Lee Valley VeloPark. He was treated by medical personnel at the venue for more than 40 minutes before being transferred to a hospital.

The collision occurred when Matt Walls was changing route to avoid cyclists who had fallen. Walls was driven to the track's edge when New Zealand's George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy skidded up in the banks.

Here is the video:

#Shockimg! Horrific scene witnessed at the Commonwealth Games. Olympic champion Matt Walls flew into the crowd as two cyclists involved in a horror crash injured themselves & public. Rider hospitalised;spectators given medical treatment. #commonwealthgames2022 #MattWalls #cycling pic.twitter.com/YBN1MuxmJT — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) August 1, 2022

According to reports, the rest of the morning session at the velodrome has been cancelled, and spectators have been ordered to leave. The Commonwealth Games are being hosted in Birmingham, although track cycling is being held in London.

