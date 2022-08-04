30 Runners To Achieve New Records With Asics Metaspeed™+ Time: Trials Race

ASICS is hosting its Time: Trials race event with the newly launched Metaspeed+ series. This is taking place in key metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru, 30 runners across the country will participate wearing the all-new METASPEED™ + shoes which will be officially launched by the runners during this 10K run which is a high-octane series to achieve new records.

The event is open for all runners who want to participate in an open 10k run and be a part of the momentous occasion.

Uplift the positive energy and experience the joy of running with ASICS.

https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/arc-Registration

Also Read: CWG 2022 Women's Cricket: Teams That Qualified For Semi-Finals

Venue: Nice Road - Bangalore

Day & Date: Saturday, 6th August, 2022

Time: 5:30 am