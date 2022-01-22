16 Indian Hockey Players Test Covid Positive at SAI Bengaluru Camp

Hockey India is planning to postpone the men's senior team FIH Pro League matches against Canada and South Africa after 16 players tested positive for Covid-19 in the Bengaluru camp. In all, 33 positive cases were discovered on the SAI Bengaluru campus.

Apart from the 16 men's players and one coach from the senior hockey team, who are preparing at the center ahead of the four Pro League matches in South Africa between February 8 and 13 is also tested positive for Covid-19

The 16 senior men's athletes were among 33 positive Covid-19 cases discovered from a total of 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Also Read: IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer Base Price 2 crores, Check Rates of Other Players

"Fifteen junior women's hockey players training for the Jr. Women's World Cup in April tested positive." "While three are asymptomatic, 12 are symptomatic," according to the SAI statement.

According to the announcement, SAI is taking all necessary precautions to isolate the players and help them recover.