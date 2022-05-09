By Dr. Aatish Parashar, Dean & Head, Central University of South Bihar

The honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched the Ladli Laxmi Yojana to empower the girl children in the state and bring them respect in the society. The government has taken a major step by identifying the houses of the Ladlis benefitting from the Ladli Lakshmi Scheme in Kothi village of Dhimarkheda development block. These houses in Kothi village will now be known by the name of the Ladli residing in it. The department has marked the names of the Ladlis outside their houses. This has brought an outpouring of messages of gratitude for the state government by the residents of the village.

During Ladli Laxmi Utsav, the state government innovated with an aim to give the girls their identity and dignity. Consequently, Kothi village was selected first, and the names of these Ladlis were identified and marked outside their houses. In all, the names of 92 Ladlis - who are the beneficiaries of this scheme – have been marked. As a result, these houses are now identified not by the names of the parents but by the name of the girl child.

Aarti Chaudhary, mother of Ladli Sushma, a resident of Kothi village, says that “While the scheme has helped her daughter's education, she is now very happy that her house will be known by the name of her beloved daughter.” On the other hand, Ladli Sushma expressed her happiness and thanked the Chief Minister of the state for bestowing this honour on her.

Chandrashekhar Patel, a resident of Kothi village, has also lauded this program to give a separate identity to the girl child in the village and described it as a great initiative. Nathu Singh, father of Ladli Sadhna and Ajay Singh, father of Chandrashikha, also expressed happiness over the recognition given to their daughters by renaming their houses.

Sushri Aarti Yadav, Project officer, Dhimarkheda, informed that Kothi village with a population of 16 hundred is 72 km from the district headquarters. It is nestled in the beautiful valleys of dense forests. She stated that since the inception of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 92 girls have been successfully brought under the ambit of the scheme. Out of this, they have been able to provide scholarships to 15 ladlis for their class VI studies and 4 ladlis for their class IX education.

Making a note of this innovative effort, the hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, congratulated the Katni district administration for their efforts and also acknowledged this as a commendable effort.

