On Day 11 of Tokyo Olympics 2021, India men’s hockey team lost its semifinal match against world champions Belgium today at Oi Hockey Arena. Now India will play for Bronze medal on August 5 against the loser of the second semifinal. The Indian team-led by Manpreet Singh was on a four-match winning spree as it defeated Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1), Japan (4-3), and Great Britain (3-1) and one more win will assure them of at least a bronze medal.

Belgium beat India in the first men's hockey semifinal 5-2, after hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx, with Dohmen scoring the fifth goal in the final minute to seal it. Belgium enters their second consecutive Olympic final, while India will play Germany or Australia for bronze. Harmanpreet and Mandeep scored for India.We played our heart out against Belgium, but it just wasn't our day. 💔#INDvBEL #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/I5AzuayqOq

— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to respond and said," Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players."

