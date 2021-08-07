Neeraj Chopra Gold Medal: Indian National Anthem Played at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra is the name on every Indian's lips right now. Thanks to this Javelin Thrower, India's dream of gold medal at Tokyo Olympics came true. That's not all, this Indian Athlete has made India proud by scripting history at the Olympics. It is known that he clinched the first gold for India since 2008 during which Abhinav Bindra won gold for the country. Neeraj Chopra has also scripted history because for the first time the Indian National Anthem will be played at the athletes court at Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the junior commissioned officer (JCO) who is a track and field athlete. Cricketers, politicians, celebrities have hailed Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Feat as also the national anthem moment at the Tokyo Olympics.