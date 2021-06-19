Milkha Singh No More, Legendary Indian Athlete Succumbs to COVID

Jun 19, 2021, 09:01 IST
- Sakshi Post
Flying Sikh Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday mid-night. He died due to post-Covid compilations at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

The family is already distressed over losing the 85-year-old Nirmal Kaur, who succumbed to Covid-related complications at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. Now, the legendary athlete too lost his life in the medical ICU.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and condolences over his demise. “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” he tweeted.

The Athletics Federation of India condoled his death in a tweet saying, “Very very sad news for all #Indians, legend Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away just a while back.”

As the news of his death broke late last night, the entire country was devastated. Tributes have been pouring in online as netizens took to various social media handles and hoped that he rested in peace.

