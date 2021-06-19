Milkha Singh No More, Legendary Indian Athlete Succumbs to COVID

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday mid-night. He died due to post-Covid compilations at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

The family is already distressed over losing the 85-year-old Nirmal Kaur, who succumbed to Covid-related complications at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. Now, the legendary athlete too lost his life in the medical ICU.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and condolences over his demise. “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” he tweeted.

The Athletics Federation of India condoled his death in a tweet saying, “Very very sad news for all #Indians, legend Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away just a while back.”

A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation, his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend 🙏🏻 - @Adille1 President AFI pic.twitter.com/jtLKaGM2Bc — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2021

As the news of his death broke late last night, the entire country was devastated. Tributes have been pouring in online as netizens took to various social media handles and hoped that he rested in peace.

Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/0vAvGORe7d — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2021

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

Someone who never took a medicine in his whole life

Who was tremendously fit from the very beginning

Even he couldn’t survive this Covid second wave

The couple passed away in a week’s gap 😢

RIP #MilkhaSingh Ji pic.twitter.com/81K5mBRNAO — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 18, 2021

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh. He was the father figure for all sportsmen. May his soul rest in peace. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 19, 2021