Meet Sajan Prakash, First Indian Swimmer To Make Olympic 'A' Cut

Sajan Prakash has become the first-ever Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Games by breaching the standard time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at Rome, Italy.

The Swimming Federation of India tweeted, "Historic moment in Indian Swimming !!! Sajan Prakash breaks the glass ceiling clocks 1:56.38 an Olympic qualification time. CONGRATULATIONS."

The 27-year-old Sajan represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games ‘A’ standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds. This Kerela swimmer had been improved his experience to reach his goal.

Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive ‘A’ qualification mark and he accomplished the latest 200m butterfly event in 1:56:38 seconds.