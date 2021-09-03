India's Praveen Kumar Wins Silver In Men's High Jump T64 Final At Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar, an 18-year-old Indian high jumper, won silver in the men's T64 final with an Asian record 2.07-meter leap at the Tokyo Paralympics. He was the first and only Indian to win a medal in the Paralympics. Avani Lekhara, a 19-year-old shooter, was the youngest Indian to win a Paralympic gold before him. At the current Paralympics, India has won 11 medals.

Praveen Kumar of India won the silver medal, giving India a total of 11 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar, who was competing in his first Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m leap to finish second behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who won gold with a season-best jump of 2.10m. Maciej Lepiato of Poland, the Rio Games winner, took bronze with a jump of 2.04m.

Athletes with a leg amputation who compete in a standing posture with prostheses are classified as T64.

Kumar's disability classification, T44, is for athletes with a leg deficit, leg length difference, limited muscular power, or restricted passive range of motion in the legs, although he can participate in T64.

His congenital disability affects the bones connecting his hip to his left leg.

The current Paralympic Games are shaping up to be India's finest ever, with the country winning two gold, six silver, and three bronze medals thus far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar on his Paralympic silver medal.