Indian Women's Hockey Team Recreates Chak De Moment at Olympics

Indian hockey teams (both men and women) at the Tokyo Olympics, are on a roll and can't stop beaming. What with the kind of performance they have put on show, we couldn't have asked for more. Both the teams have qualified for the semifinal matches at the Tokyo Olympics. Just when we were celebrating the win of the Indian men's hockey team in the quarterfinals after 49 years, we hear that the Indian women's hockey team too has created history.

In a match, which closely resembled Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De where Indian girls make the country proud, the Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 in a historic win at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gurjit Kaur scored from a penalty corner in the 22nd minute of the quater-final match which just thrilled the hockey lovers across the country.

The gritty performance from the world's No.9 has ensured a place for India in the semi finals of Tokyo Olympics.

