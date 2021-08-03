After reaching the semi finals, the Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium 2-5 in the ongoing session of Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team will now play in the bronze-medal playoff. Harmanpreet and Mandeep did their best for the Indian side, while Alexander Hendrickx's hat-trick together with Dohmen's fifth goal in the final minute helped Belgium seal it.

Now, India will play against either Australia or Germany for Bronze while Belgium cruises into their second consecutive Olympic final.

Despite India's loss there were words of encouragement from Prime Minister Narendra Modu who posted on his Twitter: "Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players."

Former Indian Hockey captain Jagbir Singh posted, Come on team #ind #hockey hold your heads high we still have a match to go. Proud of #IndiaKaGame

#StrongerTogether #Cheer4India