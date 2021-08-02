Indian Hockey Team Breaks 49-Year Jinx to Enter Semis at Tokyo Games

Hockey is our national sport even though as a nation, we give more prominence to cricket, which is considered a religion in India. In a moment of pride at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo, India broke the 49-year jinx in hockey.

The Indian hockey team has ended the despair to enter the semifinals after close to five decades. Since 1976, the Indian team had been yearning to achieve this feat and the moment came on Sunday after the Indian hockey team beta Great Britain 3-1 in the quarters at the prestigious Tokyo Games.

The Indian hockey team will next face Belgium in the semi-finals which will be held tomorrow (Tuesday). Another semi final match would be between Germany and Australia.