Chiranjeevi Hosts Grand Felicitation Ceremony for Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu

HYDERABAD: After earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, megastars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan chose to honour badminton superstar PV Sindhu. Chiranjeevi's family members, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, and other Tollywood celebrities attended the celebration. PV Sindhu expressed her gratitude to Chiranjeevi and his family for their wonderful reception. PV Sindhu earned a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which just ended.

On August 20, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan threw a reception at their home to honour PV Sindu. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared a video of the occasion on Instagram on August 29. There were numerous celebrities in attendance, including Nagarjuna, Sharwanand, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni, Varun Tej, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and others.

Chiranjeevi shared the video on his Instagram and wrote "It is a great pleasure to honour our PV Sindhu, who has won medals at the Olympics twice in a row. #Salute#PVSindhuOurPride."

Ram Charan also posted a video on his Instagram and captioned it " Dearest @pvsindhu1 Sindhu, congratulations once again. We are all extremely proud of you. Lots of love & regards to your family. Hope you continue making india proud!!👍."

In response, PV Sindhu thanked Chiranjeevi and Ram Charn for hosting the party for her. She wrote, " Thank you for being a superb host @KChiruTweets sir. It was an eventful night with fun loving guests and great conversations! It’s always a pleasure being a part of your cheerful, joyous company!"