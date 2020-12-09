Breakdancing At Paris Olympics 2024: Twitterati Goes Crazy With Memes

Dec 09, 2020, 15:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Breakdancing And Three Other Sports To Debut In Paris Olympics 2024

PARIS: To cater to the younger generation the International Olympic Committee's announced that 'Breaking' would be among the new sports set to debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC  website was that along with  breakdancing (named “breaking”), skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will be new categories for the next summer Olympics.

After the news came out about the inclusion of Break dancing in the Olympics, Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with jokes.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions to this news.

The four sports that Paris has proposed are all totally in line with Olympic Agenda 2020 because they contribute to making the programme more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Breaking and sport climbing both appeared as medal events at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, while skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will make their debut on the Olympic programme in Tokyo next year.

