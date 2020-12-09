PARIS: To cater to the younger generation the International Olympic Committee's announced that 'Breaking' would be among the new sports set to debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC website was that along with breakdancing (named “breaking”), skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will be new categories for the next summer Olympics.

After the news came out about the inclusion of Break dancing in the Olympics, Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with jokes.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions to this news.

My gut reaction is to recoil at the inclusion of breakdance at the Olympics... ...but also think this probably opens up what is largely a middle-class-n-above-dominated sports gathering to a far greater demographic. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 8, 2020

I find it odd and unfortunate how the word sport has expanded to cover virtually any form of activity to the point where its become largely meaningless as a term. — Adam Brown (@AdamLBrown3) December 8, 2020

Is it really sport? If so we can look forward to mixed doubles flower arranging in the coming years or my personal favourite the men’s 100m lawn mow and garden weed — David Graham (@DGofSuburbia) December 8, 2020

With huge respect to past and present Olympians, me, personally have lost a huge amount of respect for the concept of Olympics since they announced the addition of ‘break dancing’ as an Olympic sport. Seriously, it’s a sad day in sport. — BoutaNT (@bouta_nt) December 8, 2020

I, for one, am outraged that Breakdancing will become an Olympics sport. It should be Interpretative Dance. Lord knows we have enough university Arts graduates to fill hundreds of teams. — Dame Eileen Toomey-Wright (@ToomeyWright) December 9, 2020

The four sports that Paris has proposed are all totally in line with Olympic Agenda 2020 because they contribute to making the programme more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Breaking and sport climbing both appeared as medal events at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, while skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will make their debut on the Olympic programme in Tokyo next year.