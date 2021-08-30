Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman to Win Paralympic Gold

Avani Lekhara, the Indian shooter has clinched gold at the ongoing session of Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is the first Indian athelete to win a gold medal at the Paralympics games. While Avani Lekhara is the fifth Indian athlete to win medal at Tokyo Paralympics, she is the first Indain woman to win Paralympic gold.

Lekhara's total score in the final was 249.6 which equalled Ukraine player Iryna Shchetnik's world record created in December 2018.

Even though Avani Lekhara got off to a slow start, she picked pace eventually. The 19 year old Indian shooter had hurt her spine after a car crash in 2012. However, she qualified seventh for the final with a total score of 621.7.

Screenshot Courtesy: Olympics.com



Soon as news about Avani Lekhara winning gold medal spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate her. Dubbing her performance as phenomenal, PM Modi said that the gold medal was hard-earned and well deserved.

Check his tweet...