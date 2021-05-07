 Wrestler Sumit Malik Seal Tokoyo Olympics

Sumit Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as the fourth Indian men's freestyle wrestler when he entered the 125kg summit clash at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia on Thursday.

Sumit will compete in the Tokyo Olympics alongside Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), and Deepak Punia (86kg) for India's men's freestyle team. It's the first time Malik, a gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has been selected for the Olympics. The winners of this competition will be qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

In contrast to his previous fights, Malik was aggressive from the start in the all-important semifinal, in which he won 5-0 over the Venezuelan Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti. On the other hand, Amit Dhankar (74kg) and Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), were unable to win a quota after losing at various stages of the competition. Mikhail Sava (Moldova) defeated Amit 9-6 in the first round, Satyavarth was defeated in the quarterfinals by Bulgarian wrestler Batayev. Only the finalists will enter into the Tokyo Olympics.