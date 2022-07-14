Video: 3-Month-Old Baby Rescue Reminds of Bahubali Scene

Amid heavy rainfall and floods in Telangana, a video of a three-month-old baby boy being rescued in a basket placed over the head has caught the eye of the netizens. In the video clip that has now gone viral on social media, person can be seen carrying the baby in a basket placed over the head even the family members wades through chesr level flood waters at Marrivada village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district. The video bears similar resemblance to a scene from the Baahubali movie and the scene has left netizens surprised.

