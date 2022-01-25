Make Medaram Jatara National Festival, Says Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha has asked the Central Government that the Medaram Jatara be declared a national festival and that ST reservations be increased to 10%. She also questioned BJP State Unit President Bandi Sanjay over the Central Government's delay in the matter of Medaram Jathara.

Kavitha took to Twitter and wrote, "It is a matter of pride for us as Asia’s biggest tribal festival – Sammakka Saralamma jathara takes place in Telangana."

Kavitha also shared copies of letters made by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to the Central Government requesting that Medaram Jathara be designated as a national festival.

She added that for the last four years, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has allocated Rs 332.71 crore for the Medaram celebrations.

She questioned Bandi Sanjay, "Why has the Central Government not sanctioned a single rupee for the Medaram festival, and why has it also refused to give national festival status for the festivities despite repeated petitions from the Telangana government?".