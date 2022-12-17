ED Grills Liger Financier Sobhan

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has turned its focus on investments made for the Puri Jagannadh Pan India film Liger. By now, you must already know that the ED officials have already questioned Liger director and producer Puri Jagannath along with Charmmee Kaur. The ED even summoned lead actor Vijay Devarakonda about his Liger Remuneration.

Now, it is learnt that the ED officials have grilled Liger financier Sobhan on Friday.

The ED officers are said to have asked questions like the amount of investment made on the film, if it Was invested financed. If so, how was the money adjusted?

So far, Puri Jagannadh, Charmmee, Vijay Deverakond and Sobhan have been interrogated about the investment on Liger. However, the ED officials have not released any official statement about the grilling session.