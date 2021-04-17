BBK8: Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show in Indian television. Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss season 8 is ruling the TRPs charts. As the host is unwell, show makers are planning something to surprise the audience. Speculations are doing the rounds as there is no elimination. Just a few weeks are left for the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 to be announced and fans have already started giving out their opinion. Most of them seems to be voting for Aravind KP as a winner of the season.

It’s too early to predict but the contestants names and audience opinion may differ as the game will get difficult in coming days. On the other hand, fans wonder as to who will be the next person getting eliminated from the show. If reports are to go anything by, Vishnu and Chandrachud one among these two will be bidding the reality show goodbye this time as they seem to be in the bottom list in unofficial polls. We will soon keep you posted the exact contestant name who will leave the house in tomorrow's episode, shortly.