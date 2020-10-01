Zee Telugu Brings Back Double Dose Of Entertainment With Bomma Adhirindhi

Zee Telugu, one of the leading entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is known for curating unique and exciting format shows that continue to provide new experiences for every ardent viewer. Starting October 4th, with ‘Bomma Adhirindhi’, the channel promises to keep you in splits every Sunday from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. The show also marks the comeback of Sreemukhi to Zee Telugu.

The exuberant anchor Sreemukhi is back to Zee Telugu with Bomma Adhirindhi; Nagababu will be seen as the judge of the show along with Jani Master, the new addition to the Zee Telugu Kutumbam. Gully Boys, Venu- Dhanraj and Chandra will be part of the show where they perform comical skits to amuse the audience. The very first episode will witness anchor Suma as the walk-in judge.

Tune-in to Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD every Sunday 9:00 PM onwards for a rib-tickling joy ride.