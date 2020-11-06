VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy wrote to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking action against GITAM Deemed to be University for violating regulations set by AICTE and UGC.

In a three-page letter to the AICTE officials he clearly detailed that GITAM had built some of its buildings on encroached lands, a few of which had no clear title either or lease agreements with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He also brought to the notice of the AICTE officials that the Land Use Certificate and Building plan approvals were obtained through manipulation. He wrote that the GITAM had failed to disclose all information clearly and violated the AICTE rules.

He mentioned that the AP Government after an enquiry found that 40 .51 acres of land were encroached by GITAM and sought stringent action them for violating the regulations stipulated by the AICTE and UGC handbook.

Revenue officials in the presence of police personnel demolished a compound wall facing the beach road and the the main gate of the campus of the GITAM to free 40 acres of encroached land. Earlier Revenue divisional officer P. Kishore and his team conducted an inquiry and reportedly found that the GITAM campus had encroached 40.51 acres of land under various survey numbers at Rushikonda and Yendada of Vizag city following which demolition of the compound wall was taken up.

