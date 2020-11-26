Young Doctor On COVID Duty Succumbs To Infection After Lungs Damage

In yet another tragic turn of events, another frontline health worker has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. It is known that corona warriors are risking their lives to work for the COVID affected. It is sad that another doctor has died of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. Shubham Upadhyay, a 26-year old doctor who worked as a contract doctor in Government Bundelkhand Medical College succumbed to the disease. This was his first job. It is learnt that he was put on covid-19 duty since day 1. During the time, he was infected with coronavirus on October 28. Until November 10, he was undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College. As his condition worsened he was shifted to the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal on November 10.

According to hospital sources, he had to undergo lung transplant as his lungs were completely damaged. Preparations were also done to take him to the MGM Hospital in Chennai but due to cyclone nivar it did not happen. Meanwhile, Upadhyay passed away on November 25. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed his deep condolences over the death of Dr Shubham Upadhyay