World Human Rights Organization appoints Sandip Soparrkar as a Honorary Board Member

Sandip Soparrkar renowned dancer and choreographer has a new feather in his cap. World Human Rights Organization (WHRO) has appointed Soparrkar as a new Board Member. Working with many NGOs to promote young and upcoming artists for almost 20 years, Sandip is instrumental in bringing the classic Latin and Ballroom dances and other world dances to Indian shores. He has also been conducting workshops and giving speeches about the importance of art and dance in one’s life all over the world. World Human Rights Organization (WHRO) is an autonomous, voluntary non-governmental, non-partisan, and non-profit organization envisioning to uphold, protect and enforce the human rights of all under-served communities in India and in the world for an equitable society.

On his new appointment, Sandip Soparrkar said, “WHRO has been doing marvelous work in the field of human rights and I am privileged to be a part of their worldwide campaign to protect the rights of people and bring awareness in the society.”

The World Human Rights Organization (WHRO) works progressively to attain the aim of advocating the ‘Human Rights’ of citizens in India and abroad. It runs awareness campaigns about pollution control for air and water, road safety, save girl child, Beti Bacho Beti Padhao, Stop Cancer, AIDS, No Smoking, and about the danger of drugs and many more.

Mr. Yograaj Sharma, Chairman of, World Human Rights Organisation said, “We at WHRO are extremely happy that Mr. Sandip Soparrkar consented to join us as our esteemed honorary board member. His worldwide philanthropist world made us choose him for this post. We look forward to his valuable advice, guidance, and suggestions for safeguarding human rights.”