Why You Should Check Out The New Second-gen Maruti Celerio 2021

Maruti has launched the new second-gen Celerio, almost seven years after it was first launched in 2014.

The hatchback gets its first-generation update after seven years and the new Celerio 2021 is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It comes with four variants – LXI, VXI,ZXI, ZXI+ and appears to be a better-looking alternative to the ‘boxy’ Wagon R.

Now why should one pick up the new Celerio… is because of its modern and new changes added, unlike its predecessor model.

So what is that you get in the new Celerio 2021?

First, it is wider than the previous version by 55mm and has a 40 percent bigger boot space, of 313 litres.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive keyless entry, engine push-button start-stop, and hill-hold assist.

It is powered by a new 67PS/89Nm 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine, with a segment-first automatic idle start-stop feature.

Projected as India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, it is expected to give a mileage of around 26 kmpl.

The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT.

The second-gen hatch ditches the earlier squarish design for a more curvier silhouette and looks classier.

Passenger safety is secured by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist (automatic variants only), and rear parking sensors. Only the rear parking camera is missing.

Maruthi Celerio is it's own rival to its stablemate, the tall boy-Wagon R, the other hatchbacks in the market like the Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, and Hyundai Santro.

Celerio comes in six colour options- Speedy Blue, Fire Red, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Arctic White.

Images Source: Maruthi Suzuki website

