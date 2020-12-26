Why Did Mukesh Ambani Name His Grandson Prithvi? Numerology Or Astrologer's Advice?

Dec 26, 2020, 12:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nothing with the Ambanis goes away without making headlines. Sure, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world, but the joy of holding your grandson in arms would surpass any wealth.

Mukesh Ambani became a Grandfather after the couple Akash and Shloka Ambani gave birth to a baby boy. He shared a picture while holding his grandson. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy in Mumbai,” shared Ambani.

The boy has been named Prithvi Akash Ambani. But why “Prithvi?” You don’t need to look into any Astrological reasons behind it. According to the reports, Ambanis have shared the reason for this. Since the boy’s father is named ‘Akash (Sky),’ they decided to name the son, ‘Prithvi (earth).’ Together it would mean Sky and Earth.

A statement from the Ambanis’ spokesperson mentioned that Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

“Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families,” added the statement.

People shared their excitement on social media after seeing the pictures and were waiting to hear the baby’s name. Netizens started having fun and said they cannot wait for little Prithvi to take over Reliance Industries. 

Take a look at some of the best reactions.

