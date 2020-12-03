Who Is Shehla Rashid Shora And What Is The Controversy Over This JNU Student All About?

NEW DELHI: Former JNU student Shehla Rashid Shora has been in news for the past few days. The ex- Student union leader was accused by her father. Her father Abdul Rashid Shora has said that he is living in constant danger from her daughter.

He sent the letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP. "I am under a constant threat of life from my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by the elder daughter namely Asma Rashid and my wife namely Zubaida Shora as well as her security guard namely Sakib Ahmad. This threat perception started in 2017 when Shehla jumped all of a sudden into Kashmir politics,” read the letter. Her father also claimed that there are anti-nationalist activities going o0n in their house.

The letter had made further revelations too. The father continued by writing that "Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in terror funding case under UAPA, I was called by Zahoor Vatali and Ex- MLA Rasheed Engineer at Vatali`s residence in Sanat nagar (Srinagar) in June 2017. At that time, Shehla was in the last semester of her PhD course. They offered me during the meeting Rs 3 crores for Shehla to join these notorious people.”

He said that he requested his daughter not to comply. Taking this offer would mean accepting money that came from illegal means. He later realized that Shehla had already closed the deal. She threatened her father to not spread any information about this in public. Doing so, would put his own life in danger.

He requested the Jammu and Kashmir DGP to provide him security. He said that his life was in danger. Commenting on this, the daughter said that all this is nothing but a publicity stunt. She further claimed that her father is an abusive man.