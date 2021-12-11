Who is Neeli Bendapudi? First Woman President of Pennsylvania University With Vizag Roots

VISAKHAPATNAM: An Indian-origin lecturer Neeli Bendapudi has created history as she became the first woman and person of colour to be named as the president of Pennsylvania State University in America, the educational institution confirmed the same on Thursday.

Bendapudi was born in Visakhapatnam. She later came to the US in 1986 to complete her higher education. Recently she was announced as the president of the Pennsylvania State University and is currently serving as the president there. Earlier, she served as the vice-chancellor of the University of Kansas.

She is an alumna of Andhra University’s Department of Commerce and Management Studies. She is the first daughter of parents T Ramesh Dutta and Padma Dutta, professors in English in AU. Ramesh Dutta was also the founder HOD of journalism and mass communication at that University. Neeli is married and settled in the US. She came to Vizak for a visit back in 2019.

Now that she has become the president of the prestigious university, all her friends and family have congratulated her. AU vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy also hailed her as one of the top alumni of their University.

Even the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Neeli. “Hailing from Vizag and an alumna of AU, she is the first woman and person of colour to lead Pennsylvania’s flagship university,” the chief minister said.