Was Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Winning Speech Inspired by BTS' RM?

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu became the new Miss Universe 2021. Hailing from Chandigarh, this 21-year old made the country proud. She beat Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay to bring the crown home after 21 years. Miss Universe's answer to the final round's question that reminded many of BTS.

“Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful....Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. I believe in myself that's why I'm standing here today,” she said.

Fans were happy how Sandhu spoke on issues faced by today’s youth and their struggles. It also took back BTS fans to one of the most inspiring speeches by leader RM. Kim Namjoon aka RM spoke at the UN in 2018. The term, “Speak Yourself” especially became very popular inspiring many.

Also the line “you are the leader of your life” feels like a callback to member J-Hope’s speech during Class of 2020. Fans were glad that Sandhu spoke for the youth. Many shared their happiness on Twitter and hailed the Miss Universe for encouraging and motivating all to “Speak Yourself”.