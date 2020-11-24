Vulgar Scenes At Temples: Kissing Scene In Netflix Web Series, A Suitable Boy Kicks Up A Storm

The Netflix series ‘a Suitable Boy’ has been in talks since its release. But this time the series is gaining attention for something controversial. One of the scenes shown in the Mira Nair series has upset the sentiments of people. In a particular scene, the two main leads of the show, a Hindu and a Muslim are seen kissing in a temple.

Twitter has been on fire, with hashtags like #BoycottNetflix trending. The people are asking everyone to uninstall Netflix. Even an FIR was lodged against the Netflix officials. The FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (Nov 23) against the Netflix officials Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana.

The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari. Now an FIR is being lodged under the section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While updating the reporters on this matter, Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said that an investigation is going on.